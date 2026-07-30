Sonali Bendre turns presenter with Marathi drama 'Solha'
What's the story
Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre has expressed her excitement about presenting the upcoming film Solha. In an exclusive statement to IANS, she said that the Marathi project is special to her as it represents a new chapter in her career. "Presenting Solha feels incredibly meaningful because it marks the beginning of a new chapter for me," she said.
Storytelling passion
Bendre's thoughts on movie
Bendre revealed her love for stories that leave a lasting impression on audiences.
She said, "I've always been drawn to stories that stay with you long after they've ended... stories that make you pause, reflect, and perhaps even see life a little differently."
"When I first heard Solha, it instantly connected with me. At its heart, it's a story about hope, resilience, and the quiet strength that lives within ordinary people."
New role
The kind of stories she wants to back
Bendre added, "As I step into this role as a presenter, I hope to champion films that move people emotionally while introducing audiences to storytellers and voices that deserve to be discovered."
"I couldn't have asked for a more fitting first step than Solha, and I hope audiences leave the theater feeling exactly what I felt when I first heard this story."
The film is set to release in cinemas on October 16.
Director's perspective
Director spoke about vision for film
Director and writer Saaikat Bagbaan also spoke about his vision for Solha.
He said, "Every filmmaker hopes to find collaborators who believe in the story as deeply as they do, and that's exactly what happened with Solha."
"From the very beginning, the vision was to tell an honest, emotionally rooted story that celebrates hope and the resilience of ordinary people."
The movie is produced by Sachin Srivastav, Ratna Srivastava, and Kavita Bagba under Rose Movies and CarryOn Pictures.