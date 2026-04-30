Sonali Bendre's son Ranveer is pursuing a career in filmmaking

Ranveer Behl, the son of actor Sonali Bendre and filmmaker Goldie Behl, is preparing for a career in Bollywood . However, unlike his mother, he isn't keen on acting. Instead, Behl has set his sights on becoming a filmmaker. Goldie confirmed this to Variety India and said that his son is currently studying film and aspires to create movies and other content.

Career aspirations 'He's a very good editor and is quite keen...' Goldie revealed to the outlet, "He wants to be a filmmaker. As of now, he is studying film and wants to make movies and other content." "He's a very good editor and is quite keen on editing." "And while I don't know what exactly he wants to do, it's okay as long as he's happy doing what he is doing."

Career predictions 'He might just make a video game or something...' When asked about Behl's potential as a filmmaker, Goldie said, "He is still very young, just 20." "Let him finish his education, then let him understand his audience and make a movie or a series or whatever he wants to make for them." He also hinted, "He might just make a video game or something in live-action or anime or augmented reality."

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