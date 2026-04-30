Sonali Bendre's son Ranveer is pursuing a career in filmmaking
What's the story
Ranveer Behl, the son of actor Sonali Bendre and filmmaker Goldie Behl, is preparing for a career in Bollywood. However, unlike his mother, he isn't keen on acting. Instead, Behl has set his sights on becoming a filmmaker. Goldie confirmed this to Variety India and said that his son is currently studying film and aspires to create movies and other content.
Career aspirations
'He's a very good editor and is quite keen...'
Goldie revealed to the outlet, "He wants to be a filmmaker. As of now, he is studying film and wants to make movies and other content." "He's a very good editor and is quite keen on editing." "And while I don't know what exactly he wants to do, it's okay as long as he's happy doing what he is doing."
Career predictions
'He might just make a video game or something...'
When asked about Behl's potential as a filmmaker, Goldie said, "He is still very young, just 20." "Let him finish his education, then let him understand his audience and make a movie or a series or whatever he wants to make for them." He also hinted, "He might just make a video game or something in live-action or anime or augmented reality."
Parental wisdom
'You need to have fun doing what you're doing...'
Goldie concluded by sharing an important lesson he wants Behl to learn. He said, "The biggest lesson I've learned in my life is that you need to have fun doing what you're doing." "I understand, money can compensate for a lot of fun. But most of the time, if you're not having fun, you're not going to make money." Meanwhile, the director has helmed Bas Itna Sa Khwaab Hai (2001) and Drona (2008).