Sonam, Anand name second son Rudralokh: Here's what it means

Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and her husband Anand Ahuja have named their second son Rudralokh Kapoor Ahuja. The couple took to social media to share the news along with a heartfelt note about the spiritual significance of the name. They welcomed their baby boy on March 29, 2026.

Spiritual significance 'Divine force that has...transformed our lives' Kapoor Ahuja wrote, "In the spirit of the divine force that has once again transformed our lives. Born on the sacred day of Ekadashi, under Vishnu's grace, our second son feels like a sign, a karmic alignment." "With love and gratitude, we welcome Rudralokh Kapoor Ahuja." The note further elaborated on the spiritual significance of both names.

Name meaning Here's what Rudra means The actor wrote, "In the Vedas, Rudra (rudr), from the root rud, 'to roar,' is the mightiest of the mighty. The one who eradicates suffering at its source, the divine force behind storms, breath, healing and renewal." "He is deeply connected to Vayu, the prana that moves through all beings. Our firstborn carries the name of Vishnu, the sustainer of life." "With Rudra, a sacred continuity emerges. Breath and power. Preservation and transformation. One strengthening the other."

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