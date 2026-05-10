Sonam, Anand name second son Rudralokh: Here's what it means
What's the story
Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and her husband Anand Ahuja have named their second son Rudralokh Kapoor Ahuja. The couple took to social media to share the news along with a heartfelt note about the spiritual significance of the name. They welcomed their baby boy on March 29, 2026.
Spiritual significance
'Divine force that has...transformed our lives'
Kapoor Ahuja wrote, "In the spirit of the divine force that has once again transformed our lives. Born on the sacred day of Ekadashi, under Vishnu's grace, our second son feels like a sign, a karmic alignment." "With love and gratitude, we welcome Rudralokh Kapoor Ahuja." The note further elaborated on the spiritual significance of both names.
Name meaning
Here's what Rudra means
The actor wrote, "In the Vedas, Rudra (rudr), from the root rud, 'to roar,' is the mightiest of the mighty. The one who eradicates suffering at its source, the divine force behind storms, breath, healing and renewal." "He is deeply connected to Vayu, the prana that moves through all beings. Our firstborn carries the name of Vishnu, the sustainer of life." "With Rudra, a sacred continuity emerges. Breath and power. Preservation and transformation. One strengthening the other."
Family expansion
Kapoor Ahuja earlier shared the news of his birth
The couple announced the arrival of their second child with a joint statement, expressing their joy and gratitude. They wrote, "With immense gratitude and hearts full of love, we are delighted to announce the arrival of our baby boy today, 29th of March 2026." The couple had welcomed their first child, Vayu, in 2022.