Sonam Wangchuk on indefinite hunger strike over NEET paper leak

Wangchuk says the filmmakers used ideas from his work without telling him or asking permission.

On Kaun Banega Crorepati, he explained that while 3 Idiots may have been inspired by what he did, he rejects any direct connection.

He also said that they even visited his school secretly. After the movie's release, he wrote to the makers about not being consulted but never got a reply.

For him, real-life impact matters more than being a movie character.