Sonam Wangchuk on indefinite hunger strike over NEET paper leak
Sonam Wangchuk, often considered the real-life inspiration for Phunsukh Wangdu in 3 Idiots, is on an indefinite hunger strike protesting the NEET paper leak controversy.
While actor Omi Vaidya (aka Chatur) recently brought attention to his protest and health, Wangchuk has made it clear he doesn't want to be linked with the film.
Wangchuk says filmmakers used his ideas
Wangchuk says the filmmakers used ideas from his work without telling him or asking permission.
On Kaun Banega Crorepati, he explained that while 3 Idiots may have been inspired by what he did, he rejects any direct connection.
He also said that they even visited his school secretly. After the movie's release, he wrote to the makers about not being consulted but never got a reply.
For him, real-life impact matters more than being a movie character.