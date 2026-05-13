'Song of the Samurai' on JioHotstar Shinsengumi defend tradition
Entertainment
Song of the Samurai, a Japanese series inspired by the manga Chirunan: Shinsengumi Requiem, just dropped on JioHotstar.
Set in Japan's late-Edo Bakumatsu era, it follows the Shinsengumi group as they try to protect Japan's old ways during a time of big change.
Hijikata drama led by Yamada
The story centers on Toshizo Hijikata (played by Yuki Yamada), who joins the Shieikan Dojo and faces tough challenges like betrayal, illness, and war alongside his friends.
Expect plenty of action and drama with Nobuyuki Suzuki, Aoi Nakamura, Kanata Hosoda, and Kisetsu Fujiewara also in major roles.
New episodes land every Saturday for subscribers, and with an IMDb rating of 8.3/10, it's already getting lots of love from viewers.