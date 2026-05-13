'Song of the Samurai' on JioHotstar Shinsengumi defend tradition

Hijikata drama led by Yamada

The story centers on Toshizo Hijikata (played by Yuki Yamada), who joins the Shieikan Dojo and faces tough challenges like betrayal, illness, and war alongside his friends.

Expect plenty of action and drama with Nobuyuki Suzuki, Aoi Nakamura, Kanata Hosoda, and Kisetsu Fujiewara also in major roles.

New episodes land every Saturday for subscribers, and with an IMDb rating of 8.3/10, it's already getting lots of love from viewers.