Soni alleges Singh threatened to kill during 'Pedh Palkhi' shoot
Entertainment
Satendra Soni, who starred in Laapataa Ladies, has accused director Pushpendra Singh of threatening him after he asked for his payment during the shoot of Pedh Palkhi in Madhya Pradesh.
Soni shared that he was hired for 10 days but let go after eight when he brought up his unpaid dues, and claims Singh told him and his colleagues to leave their hotel within 10 minutes, even saying, "or else we will kill you."
AICWA seeks probe into Soni's allegations
The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) is backing Soni and wants an official investigation, pointing out that other film workers have faced similar issues.
After the incident, local police and fellow actors helped Soni and his team return safely to Mumbai.