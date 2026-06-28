Soni alleges Singh threatened to kill during 'Pedh Palkhi' shoot Entertainment Jun 28, 2026

Satendra Soni, who starred in Laapataa Ladies, has accused director Pushpendra Singh of threatening him after he asked for his payment during the shoot of Pedh Palkhi in Madhya Pradesh.

Soni shared that he was hired for 10 days but let go after eight when he brought up his unpaid dues, and claims Singh told him and his colleagues to leave their hotel within 10 minutes, even saying, "or else we will kill you."