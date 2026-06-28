Soni of 'Laapataa Ladies' accuses Singh of assault over pay
Entertainment
Satendra Soni, best known from Laapataa Ladies, has accused filmmaker Pushpendra Singh of assaulting and threatening him after a payment dispute on a Madhya Pradesh film set.
In a heartfelt Instagram video, Soni said he was denied pay for eight days' work and told to leave the set.
Singh and Chauhan allegedly assaulted Soni
Soni shared that Singh told him, "I better not see you in the hotel," before allegedly chasing him and two others in a car with his wife, Pragati Chauhan.
Soni claims both confronted and physically assaulted him on the road, even hitting a colleague who stepped in.
Soni thanked authorities for helping him and his team return safely to Mumbai.