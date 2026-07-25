Soni Razdan supports protests, urges people to 'listen to' students
What's the story
Veteran actor Soni Razdan has expressed her support for the student protests against alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). In an Instagram post, she emphasized the need for a fair and trusted examination system while also acknowledging the work done during Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's tenure. Meanwhile, Pradhan resigned on Saturday after a month of intense protests by students.
Student concerns
'Deeply upsetting to see young people on the streets'
Razdan began her post by urging people to listen to the students.
She wrote, "LISTEN TO THEM. It is deeply upsetting to see young people on the streets just to ensure their hard work is not wasted."
"These students have spent months, often years, preparing for exams that shape their future. They are not asking for favors. They are asking for fairness."
Accountability
'Students deserve an exam system they can trust'
Razdan stressed the importance of accountability.
She wrote, "ACCOUNTABILITY MATTERS. Listening also means asking hard questions."
"When problems keep happening even after assurances that the system has been fixed, students are right to demand accountability."
"It is about a simple principle: those in charge of our institutions must answer when they fail. Students deserve an exam system they can trust."
Balanced perspective
'We can acknowledge progress and still demand accountability'
Razdan also added, "It is also true that Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's tenure has seen real work, the National Education Policy, focus on vocational and foundational learning, digitalization, and higher education reforms."
"We can acknowledge progress and still demand accountability when things go wrong. We can stand with students without turning this into a political fight."
Support
'My only hope is that this movement remains true...'
Razdan concluded, "My only hope is that this movement remains true to what it began as a fight for fairness and accountability and is never hijacked or misused by those with other agendas."
"Stay strong. Stay safe. And hold on to what you are fighting for. We are with you."
The protests were sparked by allegations of a NEET paper leak and demand greater accountability from the authorities.