Sonia Gandhi's 'Belonging: A Journey of Love' sells in Hyderabad
Sonia Gandhi's new memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, hit Hyderabad bookstores on November 10, 2026, and drew brisk launch-day interest.
Akshara Books sold five copies in just two hours, Off The Shelf moved seven as soon as they arrived, and India Book Distributors got 150 orders within the first hour.
Blinkit offers 34% discount amid demand
The book had already sparked plenty of talk since preorders opened in September, thanks to some controversy over its publisher and content.
Anil Gopal from India Book Distributors shared that sellers were "We had multiple enquiries from retail sellers, who were being flooded with calls about the book," while Manasa at Off The Shelf said even her friends wanted help snagging a copy.
With so much demand, Blinkit jumped in with a 34% discount for eager readers.