Sonia Gandhi's 'Belonging: A Journey of Love' sells in Hyderabad

The book had already sparked plenty of talk since preorders opened in September, thanks to some controversy over its publisher and content.

Anil Gopal from India Book Distributors shared that sellers were "We had multiple enquiries from retail sellers, who were being flooded with calls about the book," while Manasa at Off The Shelf said even her friends wanted help snagging a copy.

With so much demand, Blinkit jumped in with a 34% discount for eager readers.