'Sons of Anarchy' cast reuniting for new FX series 'Legends'
What's the story
The beloved cast of the hit drama series Sons of Anarchy is reuniting for a new FX meta-thriller titled Legends. Developed and executive produced by Charlie Hunnam, who played Jax Teller in the original show, this upcoming web series will see the actors come together at a fan convention. The logline promises an exciting storyline where "the line between life and art blurs as the fractured brotherhood finds itself up against a real-world threat."
Cast details
Cast and creators of 'Legends'
Legends will feature Hunnam, Ron Perlman (Clay Morrow), Katey Sagal (Gemma Taylor Morrow), Maggie Siff (Tara Knowles), Mark Boone Junior (Bobby Munson), Tommy Flanagan (Chibs), Kim Coates (Tig), and Theo Rossi (Juice) as themselves.
More cast members are expected to be announced later.
The show is not being created by Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter; instead, Jonathan Groff is the showrunner for Legends.
Creative process
FX Entertainment president's take on the series
FX Entertainment President Nick Grad expressed his enthusiasm for Hunnam's idea, saying in a statement, "When Charlie brought us this inspired idea, we instantly sparked to his bold and entertaining vision."
He added that Hunnam's skills as a writer, performer, and executive producer are evident in Legends.
The series is a "love letter to the series and a fun meta twist on what fans think they know."
Career impact
Hunnam on how 'Sons of Anarchy' changed his life
In a 2020 interview with PEOPLE, Hunnam credited Sons of Anarchy (2004-2018) for launching his career.
He said, "Well, frankly, it gave me a career," and "And it gave me the ability to have confidence that I was going to be able to make [acting] work as a lifelong career."
The actor also described playing Jax as a "very deep experience," so much so that he would never reprise the role.