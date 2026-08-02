Sonu Nigam reveals music labels 'banned' him over copyright battle
What's the story
Renowned playback singer Sonu Nigam recently opened up about a challenging phase in his career when he was "banned" by major music labels T-Series and Zee Music. This happened after he raised concerns over singers' copyright and royalty rights. In a recent episode of Komal Nahta's podcast Game Changers: The Music Series, Nigam spoke about how this affected his professional relationships but eventually led to positive changes in the music industry.
Career trajectory
'He's become an activist'
Reflecting on his successful years, Nigam said, "My time came, then it passed, and now it has come back again. It's all a matter of time."
He added that during his peak, he received immense love from fans who went crazy for his albums.
However, things changed when he started advocating for copyright issues. "T-Series banned me. Zee Music also stopped working with me. They said, 'He's become an activist.'"
Advocacy
'Doors closing for me'
Despite the professional challenges, Nigam remained steadfast in his belief that advocating for artists' rights was crucial.
He said, "I never thought I would be banned. I believed we would eventually resolve the issue, but things only kept getting worse."
"When I saw doors closing for me, I realized that while they could stop giving me songs, they could never stop me from performing on stage."
Spiritual conviction
Purpose greater than self
Nigam also shared his belief that his copyright battle was part of a larger purpose.
He said, "God didn't make me only to sing. He gave me a purpose, to continue what Lata Mangeshkarji had started but couldn't complete."
"It was as if He told me, 'You will leave your career at its peak and take up this challenge. If you don't, no one else will have the courage.'"
Change in dynamics
Change in the industry
Nigam revealed that the music industry eventually changed its stance on royalty payments for singers.
"Today, things have changed. Those very music labels are paying royalties to singers. We now meet with affection, sit together, and even share meals."
Notably, the Copyright (Amendment) Act, 2012 strengthened performers' rights and included provisions for creators' royalty payments.
Career resurgence
Nigam on resurgence of his career
Despite the challenges he faced, Nigam's career has seen a resurgence.
He mentioned that he is once again getting opportunities in films and that listeners are reconnecting with his music.
"After that came Laal Singh Chaddha, Shehzada, Mere Dholna, Param Sundari, Pardesiya, Bijuria, and now Border 2."
"People are singing my songs again. Even the songs I recorded 30 years ago are finding new listeners. It's all a matter of time."