Sonu Nigam reveals music labels 'banned' him over copyright battle

Reflecting on his successful years, Nigam said, "My time came, then it passed, and now it has come back again. It's all a matter of time."

He added that during his peak, he received immense love from fans who went crazy for his albums.

However, things changed when he started advocating for copyright issues. "T-Series banned me. Zee Music also stopped working with me. They said, 'He's become an activist.'"