How Shirish Kunder, Anu Malik gave 'Sau Dard' melodious spin

Nigam shared, "Director Shirish Kunder told Anu Malik ji, 'Can you get the first line repeated?' or if something can be done with the last word nahin in the mukhda."

"Anu ji fatt samaj jaate hai ki kya chahiye. This is why the word nahin gets stretched. Toh usse dekho kitna farak pad gaya."

"So, Shirish gave a good suggestion, Anu ji ne usko accha roop de diya. And that way, the song managed to stand out."