How Shirish Kunder, Anu Malik gave 'Sau Dard' melodious spin
What's the story
In a recent interview with Komal Nahta, celebrated playback singer Sonu Nigam spoke about his illustrious career and some of his memorable songs. During the conversation, he revealed how a crucial suggestion had improved the iconic heartbreak song Sau Dard in Jaan-E-Mann (2006). The film starred Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Preity Zinta, and was produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.
Song improvement
Nigam revealed the details
Nigam shared, "Director Shirish Kunder told Anu Malik ji, 'Can you get the first line repeated?' or if something can be done with the last word nahin in the mukhda."
"Anu ji fatt samaj jaate hai ki kya chahiye. This is why the word nahin gets stretched. Toh usse dekho kitna farak pad gaya."
"So, Shirish gave a good suggestion, Anu ji ne usko accha roop de diya. And that way, the song managed to stand out."
Film's fate
The film didn't do well commercially
Despite the positive word of mouth, Nigam was disappointed that the romantic musical didn't perform well at the box office.
He said, "Every song...was very good. Even that film was very good."
"Waqt kharab hota hai insaan ka. Sometimes, faltu films become big hits while such a good film fails."
"Salman Khan ne kitni acchi acting ki thi. Akshay Kumar, Preity Zinta, sab ne acchi acting ki thi."
The movie also starred Anupam Kher and Soni Razdan.