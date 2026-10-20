Sonu Nigam apologizes to Kannadigas ahead of Bengaluru concert

In a video shared on social media by Gowda, Nigam said, "My truth is known to me... Nevertheless, I've had a beautiful chat with Shri Narayana Gowda ji. He's a wonderful person."

He added that he doesn't mind apologizing 1,000 times if it helps maintain the relationship with his fans in Karnataka.

"So my dear family, if anything I've said inadvertently that has hurt you, I am so sorry for it."