Sonu Nigam apologizes to Kannadigas ahead of Bengaluru concert
What's the story
Playback singer Sonu Nigam, who is gearing up for his concert in Bengaluru on Saturday, has issued a video apology to the people of Karnataka. The move comes after Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) chief TA Narayana Gowda urged Bengaluru police to deny permission for the event due to Nigam's controversial remarks made in April last year. The controversy erupted when Nigam linked an audience member's demand for Kannada songs to the Pahalgam terror attack.
Apology details
I don't mind apologizing 1,000 times: Nigam
In a video shared on social media by Gowda, Nigam said, "My truth is known to me... Nevertheless, I've had a beautiful chat with Shri Narayana Gowda ji. He's a wonderful person."
He added that he doesn't mind apologizing 1,000 times if it helps maintain the relationship with his fans in Karnataka.
"So my dear family, if anything I've said inadvertently that has hurt you, I am so sorry for it."
Message
'You have given me so much love...'
Nigam further said, "You know I'm not the kind of person who's ever hurt anyone, at least my family from Karnataka. You have given me so much love and so much respect in the last 30 years that I don't want any kind of little misunderstanding to taint that relationship and cause any kind of bitterness."
"Lots of love to all of you. May God bless you, and I love you."
Response
Gowda urged everyone to forgive the singer now
KRV chief Gowda shared the video on X and said that Nigam had spoken to him and acknowledged that his earlier remark had hurt Kannadigas.
He added that the organization had always loved Nigam's songs and held no personal grudge against him, but was upset by the remark.
He also emphasized that forgiving those who seek forgiveness is part of Kannadigas's generosity and culture.
Original statement
What did Nigam say that sparked outrage?
In April 2025, Nigam was performing at East Point College of Engineering and Technology when an audience member asked him to sing in Kannada.
Nigam objected to the request, saying, "Yahi kaaran hai, Pahalgam mein jo hua hai na? Yahi kaaran hai jo kar rahe ho, jo kiya tha na abhi (This is the reason for what happened in Pahalgam. This is the reason... what you did just now)."
Clarification and relief
Backlash led to FIR against Nigam
Following the backlash, Nigam clarified that his comments were directed at a few individuals whose behavior he found threatening and not at the Kannada-speaking community. He also expressed respect for Karnataka and its people.
The controversy escalated when a complaint was filed against him, resulting in an FIR at Avalahalli police station in Bengaluru.
However, the Karnataka High Court later granted him interim relief in the case.