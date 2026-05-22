Sonu Nigam to kick off tour with Abu Dhabi concert

Tour details

'Abu Dhabi holds a special place in my heart'

Nigam shared his excitement for the upcoming tour, saying in a statement, "Abu Dhabi holds a special place in my heart and I am thrilled to launch The Revolution tour in a city that has always shown me so much love." The Revolution tour is designed as an international production celebrating Nigam's three-decade musical legacy with an immersive arena experience. It will feature a live band, elaborate audio-visual staging, and a setlist of classics, fan favorites, and newer material.