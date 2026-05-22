Sonu Nigam to kick off tour with Abu Dhabi concert
What's the story
Singer Sonu Nigam is set to launch his upcoming world tour, The Revolution, with a grand standalone arena debut in Abu Dhabi. The concert, scheduled for August 21 at Etihad Arena on Yas Island, promises to be one of the biggest Bollywood music events of 2026. This marks the first major Bollywood concert announcement for the region this year.
Tour details
'Abu Dhabi holds a special place in my heart'
Nigam shared his excitement for the upcoming tour, saying in a statement, "Abu Dhabi holds a special place in my heart and I am thrilled to launch The Revolution tour in a city that has always shown me so much love." The Revolution tour is designed as an international production celebrating Nigam's three-decade musical legacy with an immersive arena experience. It will feature a live band, elaborate audio-visual staging, and a setlist of classics, fan favorites, and newer material.
Global journey
Tour will continue across UK, North America, Australia, New Zealand
After its Abu Dhabi debut, The Revolution tour will continue its journey across the United Kingdom, North America, Australia, and New Zealand. Fans celebrated the announcement online, with one user saying, "This is amazing.. Sonu for the 1st time in Etihad Arena.. Abu Dhabi." While another simply said, "Cannot wait." Meanwhile, the tickets are now available on Etihadarena.ae and Platinumlist.net.