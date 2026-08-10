Sonu Nigam opens up about recurring health issues
What's the story
Renowned singer Sonu Nigam recently shared a video of himself singing Mohammed Rafi's Suhani Raat Dhal Chuki from Dulari (1949) while on the operating table. The clip left fans confused and worried about his health. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Nigam has now revealed that he was undergoing surgery to remove a recurring growth on his left ring finger.
Health update
Growth could be related to arthritis
Nigam told HT, "It's been happening for some time. I had a surgery four months back to remove it, but it has come back again."
"I think it's got to do with some arthritis condition that I have in my bones, probably."
The singer added that there is no fixed plan for the next course of treatment yet as the growth has returned for a second time.
Impromptu performance
How did the singing in OT happen?
Nigam also revealed how he ended up singing in the operating room.
He said, "Singing in the OT just happened organically. Dr Nilesh Sathbhai is an admirer of mine and he was playing my songs during the surgery."
The songs being played were from Rafi Resurrected, Nigam's album with the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra where he recreated Rafi's songs.
Unexpected delight
'They said that this has never happened...'
Nigam continued, "As the surgery was happening, between some songs, there were a couple of songs that came without the voice. And as it came without the voice, the song was playing, but there was no voice."
"So, organically, I started singing."
"They really enjoyed it. And they actually said that this has never happened, that a patient is singing for the doctors while they do surgery."
Memorable moment
Nigam sang 2 or 3 songs for doctors
The singer revealed that he sang two or three songs for the doctors during the procedure, with Suhani Raat Dhal Chuki being one of them.
"So I sang a couple of songs. This is just one song. I sang about two, three songs for them. So it became a very endearing moment."
He also suggested recording the performance so that the doctors could preserve it as a memory.
Health history
Health issues have plagued Nigam recently
This isn't the first time Nigam has faced health issues.
In June 2026, he revealed that his "nerves are pinched" and that he had been undergoing MRI and CT scans, taking medicines, and attending physiotherapy.
He also suffered a serious allergic reaction to seafood in 2019, which led to severe swelling around his eye and breathing difficulty.