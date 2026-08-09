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Home / News / Entertainment News / Watch: Sonu Nigam sings Mohammed Rafi's 'Suhani Raat' during surgery
Watch: Sonu Nigam sings Mohammed Rafi's 'Suhani Raat' during surgery
Sonu Nigam was recently hospitalized

Watch: Sonu Nigam sings Mohammed Rafi's 'Suhani Raat' during surgery

By Isha Sharma
Aug 09, 2026
01:39 pm
What's the story

Acclaimed singer Sonu Nigam recently gave an impromptu performance while undergoing surgery. The artist shared a video on Instagram where he was seen singing Mohammed Rafi's popular track Suhani raat dhal chuki, na jaane tum kab aoge from the 1949 drama Dulari. In the caption, he wrote: "An impromptu performance for dear @drnileshsatbhai and his loving team during my surgery."

Health update

Nigam had earlier revealed his health struggles

In June, Nigam had opened up about his painful nerve-related condition.

He had shared that he was undergoing treatment for the same and had undergone several MRI and CT scans.

The singer also revealed that he had been on medication for many days.

"My nerves are pinched. I have been taking MRI and CT scans for a week," he said in a video.

Career highlights

Looking at Nigam's illustrious career

With a career spanning several decades, Nigam has established himself as one of India's most versatile playback singers.

His repertoire includes popular tracks such as Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Suraj Hua Maddham, Main Agar Kahoon, and Saathiya.

His recent Hindi songs include Do Deewane Seher Mein, Ghar Kab Aaoge, and Mitti Ke Bete.

Notably, Nigam has often expressed his admiration for Rafi and performed several of the legendary singer's classics.

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