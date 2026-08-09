Watch: Sonu Nigam sings Mohammed Rafi's 'Suhani Raat' during surgery
What's the story
Acclaimed singer Sonu Nigam recently gave an impromptu performance while undergoing surgery. The artist shared a video on Instagram where he was seen singing Mohammed Rafi's popular track Suhani raat dhal chuki, na jaane tum kab aoge from the 1949 drama Dulari. In the caption, he wrote: "An impromptu performance for dear @drnileshsatbhai and his loving team during my surgery."
Health update
Nigam had earlier revealed his health struggles
In June, Nigam had opened up about his painful nerve-related condition.
He had shared that he was undergoing treatment for the same and had undergone several MRI and CT scans.
The singer also revealed that he had been on medication for many days.
"My nerves are pinched. I have been taking MRI and CT scans for a week," he said in a video.
Career highlights
Looking at Nigam's illustrious career
With a career spanning several decades, Nigam has established himself as one of India's most versatile playback singers.
His repertoire includes popular tracks such as Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Suraj Hua Maddham, Main Agar Kahoon, and Saathiya.
His recent Hindi songs include Do Deewane Seher Mein, Ghar Kab Aaoge, and Mitti Ke Bete.
Notably, Nigam has often expressed his admiration for Rafi and performed several of the legendary singer's classics.