Sonu Nigam's dad buys ₹10cr Madh Island property
Agam Kumar Nigam, dad of singer Sonu Nigam, just bought a ₹10 crore property on Mumbai's Madh Island.
The deal, closed on February 18, 2026, includes a big land parcel and Mango Villa in Suchak Cooperative Housing Society.
The place comes with both an IT space and a cozy residential building—definitely not your average home!
Property prices have shot up in the area
Madh Island's real estate is heating up thanks to new connections like the Versova bridge and the upcoming Bandra-Versova Sea Link.
Property prices have soared to ₹37,000 per square foot, and celebs like Kartik Aryan, who owns property in the Versova area of Andheri, and Sanjay Mishra, who bought an apartment in Madh Island over the last two years, own property in the area—with brokers linking the price rise to improved connectivity.