Sonu Nigam's dad buys ₹10cr Madh Island property

Property prices have shot up in the area

Madh Island's real estate is heating up thanks to new connections like the Versova bridge and the upcoming Bandra-Versova Sea Link.

Property prices have soared to ₹37,000 per square foot, and celebs like Kartik Aryan, who owns property in the Versova area of Andheri, and Sanjay Mishra, who bought an apartment in Madh Island over the last two years, own property in the area—with brokers linking the price rise to improved connectivity.