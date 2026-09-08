Sonu Sood demands affordable student hostels after Delhi building collapse

Sood highlighted the disparity between the number of students and available hostel facilities in Delhi.

He wrote, "In Delhi, around 7 lakh students are enrolled, while hostel capacity is barely 30,000 - just 1 in 31 gets a hostel."

"Why not identify vacant government land around universities and allow/build safe, affordable student hostels there?"

"Students get safety. Parents get peace of mind. Universities and governments generate revenue. And, most importantly, we protect lives."