Sonu Sood demands affordable student hostels after Delhi building collapse
What's the story
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has demanded the construction of affordable hostels for students in the wake of a tragic building collapse in Delhi's Satya Niketan area. The incident, which reportedly killed seven people, has raised concerns about the safety and availability of student accommodations in the capital. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Sood emphasized that every year, lakhs of students leave their homes to pursue education in other cities.
Proposal
'1 in 31 gets a hostel'
Sood highlighted the disparity between the number of students and available hostel facilities in Delhi.
He wrote, "In Delhi, around 7 lakh students are enrolled, while hostel capacity is barely 30,000 - just 1 in 31 gets a hostel."
"Why not identify vacant government land around universities and allow/build safe, affordable student hostels there?"
"Students get safety. Parents get peace of mind. Universities and governments generate revenue. And, most importantly, we protect lives."
Twitter Post
See Sood's post here
Every year, lakhs of students leave their homes to chase a dream in another city. But are we giving them a safe place to live?— sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 8, 2026
In Delhi, around 7 lakh students are enrolled, while hostel capacity is barely 30,000 — just 1 in 31 gets a hostel.
Why not identify vacant government…
Statement
'Small change in policy can protect someone's biggest dreams'
Sood added, "Sometimes, a small change in policy can protect someone's biggest dreams."
The absence of affordable on-campus housing at Delhi University colleges has led to a surge in the demand for Paying Guest (PG) accommodations.
Despite some colleges having hostels, they are unable to accommodate all students, forcing them into private housing options.
Incident details
Building owner arrested
The building collapse in Satya Niketan, which occurred on September 6 during basement repair work, has led to the arrest of its owner Hariram Gupta and his wife Urmila Gupta.
Their son Mahesh Gupta has been sent to two days of police custody.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the site and announced that a neighboring building will be demolished as it has been declared unsafe.