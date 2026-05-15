Sonu Sood shows support for Alia Bhatt amid Cannes trolling

Supportive note

Sood urged people to 'choose encouragement'

Sood wrote on X, "When one of our own walks onto an international stage, it should be a moment of pride, not a reason to search for flaws." He added that not every achievement needs validation from cameras or headlines. "In a world addicted to trolling, choose encouragement. Because people who are busy building dreams don't have time to pull others down." "Keep shining, my friend. The right people saw your light."