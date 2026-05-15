Sonu Sood shows support for Alia Bhatt amid Cannes trolling
What's the story
Actor Sonu Sood has come out in support of Alia Bhatt amid the online trolling surrounding her appearance at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. The backlash began after a section of social media users claimed that Bhatt was "ignored" by international paparazzi at one of the festival's events, sparking widespread debate online. In response, Sood shared a message on social media urging people to celebrate Indian artists representing the country on global platforms.
Supportive note
Sood urged people to 'choose encouragement'
Sood wrote on X, "When one of our own walks onto an international stage, it should be a moment of pride, not a reason to search for flaws." He added that not every achievement needs validation from cameras or headlines. "In a world addicted to trolling, choose encouragement. Because people who are busy building dreams don't have time to pull others down." "Keep shining, my friend. The right people saw your light."
Twitter Post
See Sood's post here
When one of our— sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 15, 2026
own walks onto an internationalstage, it should be a moment of pride, not a reason to search for flaws.
Not every achievement needs validation from cameras, headlines, or strangers to be meaningful. The
courage toand carry your… stand there, represent your craft,
Trolling response
Bhatt responded to a troll with witty comeback
Meanwhile, Bhatt herself responded to a troll who commented on one of her Cannes reels, saying, "What a pity, no one noticed you." The actor replied, "Why pity love? You noticed me :)." This year marks Bhatt's second appearance at the Cannes Film Festival after her debut last year. She has been representing L'Oreal Paris as a global ambassador and has stunned in various looks throughout the event.