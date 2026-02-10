Sonu Sood rents out BKC commercial unit at ₹11.75L/month

Lease specifics

Lease agreement details

The lease agreement stipulates a monthly rent of ₹11.75 lakh for the first three years, with a 15% increase after every three-year period. A security deposit of ₹70.5 lakh is also part of the deal, along with three dedicated car parking spaces and a carpet area of 2,700 sq. ft. The commercial unit was purchased by Sood for ₹24.25 crore in October 2012 and offers an average annual rental yield of approximately 6.7% over the lease period.