Sonu Sood rents out BKC commercial unit at ₹11.75L/month
What's the story
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has leased a commercial unit at Mumbai's Trade Centre BKC to HDFC Bank Limited, reported Square Yards. The deal, registered in February 2026, comes with a starting monthly rent of ₹11.75 lakh over a nine-year lease period. The area is known for its premium residential and commercial properties and is home to many high-net-worth individuals and public figures, including actors Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.
Lease specifics
Lease agreement details
The lease agreement stipulates a monthly rent of ₹11.75 lakh for the first three years, with a 15% increase after every three-year period. A security deposit of ₹70.5 lakh is also part of the deal, along with three dedicated car parking spaces and a carpet area of 2,700 sq. ft. The commercial unit was purchased by Sood for ₹24.25 crore in October 2012 and offers an average annual rental yield of approximately 6.7% over the lease period.
Career transition
Looking at Sood's film career
Sood, who started his acting career with the Tamil film Kallazhagar in 1999 and made his Hindi debut with Shaheed-E-Azam (2002), has since established himself as a prominent actor in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada cinema. He gained fame for his role as the antagonist in Arundhati (2009) and has since appeared in numerous successful films including Yuva (2004), Aashiq Banaya Aapne (2005), Jodhaa Akbar (2008), Dabangg (2010), Shootout at Wadala (2013), Happy New Year (2014), and Simmba (2018).