Sonu Sood leases Versova commercial spot for ₹3.52cr rent ₹5L
Entertainment
Sonu Sood has leased out a commercial spot in Versova, Andheri West, one of Mumbai's buzzing neighborhoods.
The deal totals around ₹3.52 crore, with rent starting at ₹5 lakh per month and set to rise by about 8% each year, reaching ₹6.8 lakh by the final year.
Aram Nagar property with ₹32L deposit
The property sits in Aram Nagar, a hotspot known for its great connectivity and solid amenities.
The transaction involved a security deposit of ₹32 lakh, plus stamp duty of ₹93,000 and registration charges of ₹1,000.
With easy access to key business hubs like Andheri East and BKC via Link Road and the Western Express Highway.