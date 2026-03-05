Sonu Sood offers free accommodation to Dubai-stranded travelers amid crisis
The ongoing conflict between Iran, the USA, and Israel has caused significant travel disruptions, with many travelers stranded in the Middle East. In response to this crisis, actor Sonu Sood has stepped up to offer assistance. He announced on social media that he is providing free accommodation for people stuck in Dubai due to the conflict.
Sood further urged anyone who is stuck in Dubai to contact him directly via social media. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "War has left many travelers stranded in Dubai." "If you or someone you know has nowhere to stay, we are offering safe accommodation free of cost. No nationality. No conditions. Just humanity." "DM us on Instagram if you need help. @dugastaproperties Please share so this reaches someone in need."
The ongoing war between Iran and Israel has caused significant travel disruptions, particularly in the UAE. Following reported missile strikes by the US and Israel on Iran, the UAE temporarily closed its airspace, leading to flight cancellations from Dubai. Iranian missiles also hit parts of the UAE, damaging airport terminals and landmarks such as Burj Al Arab. These events have left many travelers stranded in Dubai.