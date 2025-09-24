Sonu Sood summoned by ED in 1xBet case
Actor Sonu Sood was called in by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a Wednesday for questioning about a money laundering case tied to the banned online betting app 1xBet.
The investigation is digging into possible tax evasion and financial fraud linked to the app.
Celebrities like cricketers Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, and actor Mimi Chakraborty have also faced questions as part of this wider probe, along with Shikhar Dhawan, Robin Uthappa, and Ankush Hazra.
Probe is looking into potential money laundering violations
The ED is focusing on how 1xBet used celebrity endorsements—looking closely at contracts and payment trails—to spot any violations of money laundering laws.
If they find that endorsement money came from illegal sources, assets could be seized.
More celebrities might be called in soon as authorities crack down harder on illegal betting platforms in India.