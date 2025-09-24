Sonu Sood summoned by ED in 1xBet case Entertainment Sep 24, 2025

Actor Sonu Sood was called in by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a Wednesday for questioning about a money laundering case tied to the banned online betting app 1xBet.

The investigation is digging into possible tax evasion and financial fraud linked to the app.

Celebrities like cricketers Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, and actor Mimi Chakraborty have also faced questions as part of this wider probe, along with Shikhar Dhawan, Robin Uthappa, and Ankush Hazra.