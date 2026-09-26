Sony AATH launches 'Raandhuni Na Kaanduni' Bengali food comedy series
Entertainment
Sony AATH is set to debut < em>Raandhuni Na Kaanduni, a fresh unscripted series that mixes food and laughs with a Bengali twist.
The show was unveiled through a lively "Kitchen Takeover" event in Kolkata and will air at 9:30pm on Sony AATH and will also be available on streaming platform Sony LIV.
Hazra hosts Mullick Chattoraj cooking challenges
Bengali actor Ankush Hazra hosted by Ankush Hazra, the show puts familiar faces like Kanchan Mullick and Sreemoyee Chattoraj in quirky cooking challenges, all guided by chefs Doma Wong and Priyam.
Ambesh Tiwari, business head, Sony YAY! and Sony AATH, says it's all about celebrating Bengali culture while keeping things fun and relatable for local viewers.