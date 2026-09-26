Sony AATH launches 'Raandhuni Na Kaanduni' Bengali food comedy series

Bengali actor Ankush Hazra hosted by Ankush Hazra, the show puts familiar faces like Kanchan Mullick and Sreemoyee Chattoraj in quirky cooking challenges, all guided by chefs Doma Wong and Priyam.

Ambesh Tiwari, business head, Sony YAY! and Sony AATH, says it's all about celebrating Bengali culture while keeping things fun and relatable for local viewers.