Sony advances 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' India release July 30
Entertainment
Spider-Man fans, get ready: Sony just bumped up the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in India to July 30.
Tom Holland returns as Peter Parker, and you can snag advance tickets for IMAX, 4DX, and MX4D starting June 17.
US Amazon Prime members get a cool perk: early screenings on July 29, ahead of the wider release.
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' breaks records
The trailer has smashed records with over 1 billion views!
This movie dives into Peter's life after No Way Home, showing him facing new challenges solo.
Destin Daniel Cretton directs, with Zendaya and Jacob Batalon back alongside Jon Bernthal as The Punisher, and Sadie Sink in a mysterious role.