Sony advances 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' India release July 30 Entertainment Jun 11, 2026

Spider-Man fans, get ready: Sony just bumped up the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in India to July 30.

Tom Holland returns as Peter Parker, and you can snag advance tickets for IMAX, 4DX, and MX4D starting June 17.

US Amazon Prime members get a cool perk: early screenings on July 29, ahead of the wider release.