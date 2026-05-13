Sony LIV and Crunchyroll offer 900+ anime for ₹99 monthly
Entertainment
Sony LIV and Crunchyroll have teamed up, so you can now stream over 900 anime titles and 160 dubbed shows in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu for just ₹99 a month.
Plus, a bunch of anime will be available to Sony LIV subscribers even if you don't have a Crunchyroll subscription—for a limited time.
Crunchyroll Fan Tier ₹49 May 7-21, 2026
Crunchyroll's Monthly Fan Tier is just ₹49 on Sony LIV from May 7-21, 2026, with the price locked for six months if you renew.
Anime is seriously catching on in India—a 2025 study found that 62% of entertainment consumers here said they "love" or "like" Japanese anime, and it jumps to 74% among teens.
This partnership is all about making anime more accessible and meeting the growing demand across the country.