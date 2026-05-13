Sony LIV and Crunchyroll offer 900+ anime for ₹99 monthly

Crunchyroll Fan Tier ₹49 May 7-21, 2026

Crunchyroll's Monthly Fan Tier is just ₹49 on Sony LIV from May 7-21, 2026, with the price locked for six months if you renew.

Anime is seriously catching on in India—a 2025 study found that 62% of entertainment consumers here said they "love" or "like" Japanese anime, and it jumps to 74% among teens.

This partnership is all about making anime more accessible and meeting the growing demand across the country.