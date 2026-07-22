'The Legend of Karna' trailer: Sony LIV announces premiere date
What's the story
Sony LIV has announced the premiere of its upcoming animated series, The Legend of Karna, on July 31. The show is produced by Graphic India and is based on the Mahabharata. The trailer shows that it will narrate the story of Karna, a warrior born to Kunti and Surya but raised in a charioteer's household. He possesses unparalleled bow mastery and enters a grand tournament that changes an empire's fate forever.
Plot details
'Does greatness come from where you are born...'
The series will explore Karna's journey from a village workshop to the royal halls of Hastinapura.
Sharad Devarajan, co-creator and showrunner, said, "Karna has always been the tragic heart of the Mahabharata."
"What the world refused him by birth, his own hands took with skill, and that question feels more urgent today than ever."
"Does greatness come from where you are born, or from what you do?"
Twitter Post
See the trailer here
He was called Sutaputra, Daanveer, Sooryaputra, Angaraj and the greatest rival of Arjuna. But who was Karna beyond these names?— Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) July 22, 2026
Watch The Legend Of Karna from 31st July, only on Sony LIV. Karna LIVs On.@GraphicIndia#TheLegendOfKarna#Karna#SonyLIV#TrailerOutNowpic.twitter.com/WydU2PufkB
Career highlights
Devarajan has produced several successful projects
Devarajan has been associated with several successful projects in the Indian entertainment industry.
He produced Netflix live-action film The Archies and JioHotstar series The Legend of Hanuman.
He also created the character Spider-Man India for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and worked with SS Rajamouli on the Baahubali franchise.
His other notable works include Chakra - The Invincible for Cartoon Network India.