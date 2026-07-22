'The Legend of Karna' trailer: Sony LIV announces premiere date

The series will explore Karna's journey from a village workshop to the royal halls of Hastinapura.

Sharad Devarajan, co-creator and showrunner, said, "Karna has always been the tragic heart of the Mahabharata."

"What the world refused him by birth, his own hands took with skill, and that question feels more urgent today than ever."

"Does greatness come from where you are born, or from what you do?"