Sony LIV pauses new originals while 'Scam' and 'Maharani' continue
Entertainment
Sony LIV is dialing back on new original web series and turning its attention to TV favorites and regional content.
While big-name shows like Scam and Maharani aren't going anywhere, the streamer has paused budgets for fresh digital-only series.
The goal? Grow by leaning into what viewers already love.
More 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' and 'MasterChef'
Expect to see more of popular formats like Kaun Banega Crorepati with Amitabh Bachchan and MasterChef, plus new Marathi and Tamil programming.
Sony LIV is also betting big on live sports (think cricket at the Asian Games) and crossover shows hosted by stars like Ajay Devgn and Rohit Sharma.
It's a move in line with other platforms tapping into the power of tried-and-true TV content for digital audiences.