Sony LIV reveals 1st look at 'Scam 2010' starring Bodke
Entertainment
Sony LIV just revealed the first look at Scam 2010, the newest chapter in its popular Scam series.
Directed by Hansal Mehta, the show stars Siddharth Bodke as Subrata Roy, the man at the center of the Sahara scam.
Based on Tamal Bandyopadhyay's book, it's set to premiere in January 2027.
Bodke calls role challenging, credits Mehta
Bodke said, "Playing Subrata Roy in Scam 2010 has honestly been one of the most challenging and special experiences of my career," sharing that he wanted to understand what drove Roy beyond his public image.
He also said working with Mehta was a big learning experience, admitting, "The Scam series already has such a strong legacy, and being trusted to take that forward is a huge responsibility."
Fans can expect another gripping take on a real-life scandal.