Sony Pictures in talks, McQuarrie to direct 'Battlefield,' Jordan producing
Entertainment
Sony Pictures is in talks to bring the hit video game Battlefield to the big screen, with Christopher McQuarrie (Mission: Impossible) set to direct.
Michael B Jordan, following his role in Sinners, will produce and could even star, if things line up.
Bidding war erupts for 'Battlefield' adaptation
The Battlefield movie has sparked a bidding war among studios, showing just how much hype there is.
The production team includes Jesse Stern from Electronic Arts and Carter Swan from Emerald Neon.
Since launching in 2002, Battlefield has been known for its epic multiplayer battles across historical and futuristic settings. Its latest release, Battlefield 6, was a commercial hit last year.