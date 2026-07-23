Sony releases 'Resident Evil' reboot trailer with Abrams as Bryan
Entertainment
Sony just dropped the trailer for its new Resident Evil reboot, and things get intense fast.
Austin Abrams plays Bryan, who accidentally hits someone on a snowy road. Trying to help out lands him deep in the chaos of Raccoon City.
With barely any ammo and threats piling up, Bryan quickly realizes he's in way over his head.
Hauser appears as Carl, Cregger directs
Paul Walter Hauser pops up as Carl, a scientist from the Umbrella Corporation, giving Bryan a pretty chilling heads-up about what's coming.
The trailer skips showing Zach Cherry and Kali Reis (who'll also play Umbrella scientists), keeping some mystery alive.
Written and directed by Zach Cregger, this reboot hits theaters September 18, 2026.