Sony to release 'You Can See Everything' about Holmes India
Entertainment
Sony Pictures is set to release A24's documentary You Can See Everything in India.
Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim's documentary about Elizabeth Holmes, the film offers a close-up look at Elizabeth Holmes, the infamous Theranos founder, as the convicted Theranos founder invited the filmmakers into her home 34 days before she was due to report to prison.
Near-perfect scores , Sony buys regional rights
This documentary is making waves, scoring a massive 4.8 out of 5 on Letterboxd and earning 99% from both critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, plus a near-perfect 98 out of 100 on Metacritic.
Sony isn't stopping at India: it has picked up rights for Germany, Latin America, and Southeast Asia too.