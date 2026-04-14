Sony unveils 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' scene of amnesiac Peter
Entertainment
Sony just revealed a new scene from Spider-Man: Brand New Day at CinemaCon 2026, showing Peter Parker (Tom Holland) dealing with life after his memory was erased.
The clip has him running into old friends back from college and sharing a heartfelt moment with MJ (Zendaya) at a party, setting the stage for an emotional ride.
Holland calls film most mature
Tom Holland calls this the most mature Spider-Man film so far, diving into Peter's complicated choices and relationships.
Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton (of Shang-Chi fame), it also stars Sadie Sink and Tramell Tillman.
The villain is still a mystery, but expect Peter to face the fallout of his past decisions.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.