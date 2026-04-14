Sony unveils 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' scene of amnesiac Peter

Holland calls film most mature

Tom Holland calls this the most mature Spider-Man film so far, diving into Peter's complicated choices and relationships.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton (of Shang-Chi fame), it also stars Sadie Sink and Tramell Tillman.

The villain is still a mystery, but expect Peter to face the fallout of his past decisions.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.