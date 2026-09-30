SonyLIV and Sony Entertainment Television developing Neem Karoli Baba mytho-fiction
Entertainment
SonyLIV and Sony Entertainment Television are working on a new mytho-fiction show about Neem Karoli Baba, the spiritual leader whose life inspired many.
This comes right after the big success of Hanuman Ansh, which hit theaters in August and got everyone talking.
'Hanuman Ansh' success spurs teaser interest
The first teaser is out, showing off visuals like Neem Karoli Baba's shawl and nods to Lord Hanuman, hinting at some legendary stories ahead.
No cast or release date yet, but the "Coming soon" tag has fans curious.
Meanwhile, Hanuman Ansh (based on Dr. Vishal Chaturvedi's book) has already made around ₹369 crore worldwide, putting Neem Karoli Baba's teachings back in the spotlight.