'Sitaaron Ke Sitaare' review: SonyLIV documentary will leave you teary-eyed

The documentary film Sitaaron Ke Sitaare arrived on SonyLIV on Friday. Directed by Shaanib Bakshi and produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, it features the parents of the 10 neurodivergent leads of Sitaare Zameen Par . The emotional film, which also captures the making of the acclaimed 2025 drama, provides a nuanced insight into the lives of the special kids.

Background But first, jog your memory about 'Sitaare Zameen Par' Sitaare Zameen Par, led by Khan, is an adaptation of the Spanish-language film Campeones. It tells the story of a rude coach who finds himself in charge of a basketball team made up of intellectually challenged players. The players are essayed by Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishnan Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharmaa, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Misra, and Simran Mangeshkar.

#1 You understand the parents' struggle closely All the parents speak their hearts out in this raw, unfiltered documentary. The families recount the heartbreaking moment when they realized that their child, afflicted by Down syndrome or autism, is "different." No parent wanted to accept the reality, but as years rolled by, they became calmer, more patient, and a new life began. They struggled, stumbled, and cried, but never surrendered.

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#2 Keep the tissues ready Watching the parents recall their arduous struggle will tug at your heartstrings. Shahani's mother shares how a doctor told her that her son is a "mong*l" (an offensive slur), while Mangeshkar's mother was told her daughter is "karma for her past sins." Jain's parents, meanwhile, were dismissed by the doctor with these words: "Your son has been spoiled by the family."

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#3 How Khan built a strong bond with the families Khan makes a late entry into the film, but immediately uplifts it with his presence. He underlines how "there is not much difference" between intellectually-challenged individuals and neurotypical ones, and how society is largely unaware of this. The superstar develops an effortless camaraderie with the 10 special actors, and the families equate the movie to a miracle that completely changed their lives overnight.

#4 Reminds you to be kinder The documentary exposes Indian society's extreme apathy for anything that's out of the ordinary. Sharmaa's mother says people will repeatedly "make you feel small," while Shahani's mother recalls how the other kids in society ostracized him. This cruelty comes from both "normal" kids and their parents, and remorse is nowhere to be found. Yet, hope becomes a binding factor for all parents.