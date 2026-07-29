Sood calls Ranaut's 'Generation gutter' remark against Delhi youth shameful
Entertainment
Sonu Sood has publicly criticized Kangana Ranaut for calling Gen Z protesters in Delhi "Generation Gutter."
He called her words "shameful" and pointed out that young people are essential to an actor's success.
Sood also reminded celebrities to choose their words wisely, saying, tol mol ke bol (speak with care).
Ranaut called NEET-UG protest visuals 'puke-inducing'
The controversy began when Ranaut described the protest visuals from the student-led protests against NEET-UG exam leaks as "puke-inducing," using harsh terms like "femi-Nazis" and gutter chaap.
Sood responded by emphasizing the importance of public trust and urged stars to respect their audience, especially the youth who shape their careers.