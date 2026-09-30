Sood makes Kannada film debut in 'Bail' murder mystery
Entertainment
Music video favorite Rupali Sood is making her big-screen debut in Kannada cinema with Bail, a murder mystery-thriller directed by Pavan Wadeyar and starring Dr. Shivraj Kumar.
She shared that this role marks a new chapter for her, saying she's thrilled to be starting a brand new journey as an actress and is eagerly waiting for the release.
Sood's 'Venkya' festival presence, industry hurdles
Alongside Bail, Sood's next movie Venkya (already featured at film festivals) is also in the works.
Reflecting on her journey, she pointed out that "It's very difficult to get clean and good work in the industry without having any godfather or someone known. Getting work based on your talent is difficult, but once any actor gets the right start, there is no turning back."