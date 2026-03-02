Sooraj Barjatya compares Prem to 'Kabir Singh,' 'Animal' leads Entertainment Mar 02, 2026

Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya recently drew a surprising connection between his classic character Prem and the intense leads of Kabir Singh and Animal.

He shared, "They are representations of the same men."

"But essentially, it is the power of love," hinting that all these characters are driven by deep emotion, just in very different ways.