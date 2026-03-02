Sooraj Barjatya compares Prem to 'Kabir Singh,' 'Animal' leads
Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya recently drew a surprising connection between his classic character Prem and the intense leads of Kabir Singh and Animal.
He shared, "They are representations of the same men."
"But essentially, it is the power of love," hinting that all these characters are driven by deep emotion, just in very different ways.
What do these characters represent?
Barjatya's Prem from Hum Aapke Hain Koun and Vivah is all about selfless love and putting family first.
Meanwhile, Kabir Singh and Animal (both directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga) show a much more aggressive, passionate side of masculinity.
This contrast has sparked plenty of debate among fans over which kind of hero feels more real or relatable.
What's next for Barjatya?
After directing Uunchai in 2022 with Amitabh Bachchan and others, Barjatya's now working on a new film starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari.
The film already has some buzz thanks to its big-name producers.