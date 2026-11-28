'Meri insecurity...': Sooraj Barjatya reveals why 'Main Prem...' didn't work
What's the story
Acclaimed filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya has taken full responsibility for the failure of his 2003 movie Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon. Speaking on Zoom's Spotlight Sessions, he said that the movie didn't work because it wasn't true to his vision. "Because vo Sooraj nahi kar raha tha, vo main dekh raha tha duniya mein kya chal raha hain vaise. It was not me," he said.
Regret expressed
'I could have done much better'
Barjatya admitted, "Anyone who is speaking about film...it is meri insecurity...jo aaj parde pe aayi hai."
He said, "To some extent, whether it's Anu ji (Malik), Hrithik (Roshan), Abhishek (Bachchan), or Kareena (Kapoor Khan), I feel guilty because they gave everything to me."
He also confessed that he could have made a better film if he had been honest with himself.
"I could have done much better," he added.
Filmmaker's reflection
Barjatya reveals his father's advice about the film
Barjatya also recalled his father Raj Kumar Barjatya's advice.
He revealed that his father had warned him against taking the film to a high budget because its subject wasn't strong compared to its cost.
He remembered his father's words, "Isko uss budget pe banao kyunki isme legs kamzor toh nahi...but itne pukhta legs nahi hain."
"But vo daur tha, hum young the, mujhe sikhna tha. Itni star cast mili mujhe. Toh I think I went out, but he was right."
Film details
Everything to know about 'Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon'
Penned and helmed by Barjatya, Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon follows Sanjana, a young woman who falls for Prem Kishen after mistaking him for a wealthy NRI businessman named Prem Kumar.
The film starred Roshan as Prem Kishen and Bachchan as Prem Kumar. It also featured Pankaj Kapur, late Reema Lagoo, and Himani Shivpuri.
It is currently streaming on JioHotstar and ZEE5.