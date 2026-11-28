Barjatya admitted, "Anyone who is speaking about film...it is meri insecurity...jo aaj parde pe aayi hai."

He said, "To some extent, whether it's Anu ji (Malik), Hrithik (Roshan), Abhishek (Bachchan), or Kareena (Kapoor Khan), I feel guilty because they gave everything to me."

He also confessed that he could have made a better film if he had been honest with himself.

"I could have done much better," he added.