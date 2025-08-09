Next Article
Sooraj Barjatya, Salman Khan reunite for family drama
Sooraj Barjatya is teaming up with Salman Khan again for a family drama and love story, officially announcing the project in November.
The film will bring back Barjatya's signature focus on big families and heartfelt emotions.
He shared that the film will continue their legacy of bringing families together through stories that resonate with their values.
Ayushmann Khurrana joins the cast
Alongside Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana is joining the cast.
Barjatya is crafting a role that fits Khan at 59 but still lets him shine with his trademark energy.
Plus, he's planning to reimagine the iconic Prem character for today's audience—making this reunion pretty exciting if you're into classic Bollywood vibes or just want to see how these stars connect across generations.