Sooraj Barjatya, Salman Khan reunite for family drama

Ayushmann Khurrana joins the cast

Alongside Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana is joining the cast.

Barjatya is crafting a role that fits Khan at 59 but still lets him shine with his trademark energy.

Plus, he's planning to reimagine the iconic Prem character for today's audience—making this reunion pretty exciting if you're into classic Bollywood vibes or just want to see how these stars connect across generations.