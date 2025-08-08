LOADING...

Soori's 'Maaman' is now streaming: How to watch it

Entertainment

Maaman, the Tamil family drama starring Soori and directed by Prasanth Pandiyaraj, just dropped on ZEE5 after its theatrical run in May.
The film dives into a heartfelt uncle-niece bond and how it shapes his married life.
With close to ₹44 crore at the box office, it's already among 2025's top Tamil hits.

OTT platform, cost, and other details

You can stream Maaman exclusively on ZEE5 with an OTTplay Premium subscription (₹149/month).
This plan also unlocks 25+ other platforms like JioHotstar and Sonyliv, plus more Soori films including Garudan and Kottukkaali.

More about the film

Despite mixed reviews, Maaman turned its ₹10 crore budget into a massive 285% return.
The cast features Aishwarya Lekshmi, Rajkiran, and Swasika.
Cinematography is by Dinesh Purushothaman with music from Hesham Abdul Wahab.