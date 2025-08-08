Soori's 'Maaman' is now streaming: How to watch it
Maaman, the Tamil family drama starring Soori and directed by Prasanth Pandiyaraj, just dropped on ZEE5 after its theatrical run in May.
The film dives into a heartfelt uncle-niece bond and how it shapes his married life.
With close to ₹44 crore at the box office, it's already among 2025's top Tamil hits.
OTT platform, cost, and other details
You can stream Maaman exclusively on ZEE5 with an OTTplay Premium subscription (₹149/month).
This plan also unlocks 25+ other platforms like JioHotstar and Sonyliv, plus more Soori films including Garudan and Kottukkaali.
More about the film
Despite mixed reviews, Maaman turned its ₹10 crore budget into a massive 285% return.
The cast features Aishwarya Lekshmi, Rajkiran, and Swasika.
Cinematography is by Dinesh Purushothaman with music from Hesham Abdul Wahab.