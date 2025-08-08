Soori's 'Maaman' is now streaming: How to watch it Entertainment Aug 08, 2025

Maaman, the Tamil family drama starring Soori and directed by Prasanth Pandiyaraj, just dropped on ZEE5 after its theatrical run in May.

The film dives into a heartfelt uncle-niece bond and how it shapes his married life.

With close to ₹44 crore at the box office, it's already among 2025's top Tamil hits.