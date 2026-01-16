Sophie Turner transforms into Lara Croft for new 'Tomb Raider' series
Entertainment
Amazon MGM Studios has started filming its Tomb Raider series for Prime Video, with Sophie Turner (yep, Sansa from Game of Thrones) stepping into the iconic role of Lara Croft.
The first-look image shows her rocking Croft's signature teal tank top, black shorts, dual pistols, and those classic red sunglasses.
Why is this a big deal?
This isn't just another reboot—Phoebe Waller-Bridge (of Fleabag fame) is serving as series creator, writer, executive producer and co-showrunner, promising some fresh energy.
The cast also features legends like Sigourney Weaver and Jason Isaacs in key roles.
With the franchise marking Tomb Raider's 30th anniversary year and upcoming game releases, it's set to be a major moment for both fans and newcomers.