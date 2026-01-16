Sophie Turner transforms into Lara Croft for new 'Tomb Raider' series

Why is this a big deal?

This isn't just another reboot—Phoebe Waller-Bridge (of Fleabag fame) is serving as series creator, writer, executive producer and co-showrunner, promising some fresh energy.

The cast also features legends like Sigourney Weaver and Jason Isaacs in key roles.

With the franchise marking Tomb Raider's 30th anniversary year and upcoming game releases, it's set to be a major moment for both fans and newcomers.