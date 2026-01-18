Sophie Turner's intense 'Tomb Raider' prep reveals real-life back pain Entertainment Jan 18, 2026

Sophie Turner, set to play Lara Croft in Prime Video's new Tomb Raider series, shared that her training that began in February 2025 uncovered a chronic back issue.

"We've been doing eight hours a day, five days a week since February last year," she told The Julia Cunningham Show.

"I've learned I have a perpetual back problem, but I also realized that it's much easier to kind of build muscle ... so it has taken me months and months and months to get into good shape."