Sophie Turner's intense 'Tomb Raider' prep reveals real-life back pain
Sophie Turner, set to play Lara Croft in Prime Video's new Tomb Raider series, shared that her training that began in February 2025 uncovered a chronic back issue.
"We've been doing eight hours a day, five days a week since February last year," she told The Julia Cunningham Show.
"I've learned I have a perpetual back problem, but I also realized that it's much easier to kind of build muscle ... so it has taken me months and months and months to get into good shape."
Behind the scenes: New Lara, big names, and serious security
Turner's casting as Croft was announced. The show is created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge (yes, from Fleabag) and stars legends like Sigourney Weaver and Jason Isaacs.
The scripts are locked down tighter than Game of Thrones, with facial recognition log-ins to prevent leaks.
From Sansa Stark to action hero
Reflecting on her Game of Thrones days as Sansa Stark, Turner said she was "the one that got beat up, not the one doing the beating."
Now, she's loving learning how to throw punches instead of just taking them—marking a big shift from survivor to fighter.