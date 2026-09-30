Did 'Social Reckoning' have reshoots because of trailer's mixed reaction?
What's the story
Ahead of the release of The Social Reckoning, director Aaron Sorkin has addressed the film's much-discussed reshoots and limited test screenings. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, he clarified that these reshoots were not because of mixed reactions to the trailer but were done to "make it better." "We weren't...correcting anything," he said. "There are two kinds of reshoots: one is the 'Oh, we're in trouble. We need to reshoot this'...And that usually happens on $150 million superhero movies."
Director's insight
Reshoots to improve an already good movie: Sorkin
Sorkin further explained that the other type of reshoots is when filmmakers feel they can improve an already good movie.
He revealed that Sony Pictures chairman and CEO Tom Rothman asked him if there was anything he wanted to reshoot.
"Yeah, I would go back and rewrite and reshoot the whole thing," said the director, before clarifying that there were only two scenes he felt he could add something to.
Film's narrative
'The Social Reckoning's plot
A sequel to 2010's The Social Network, The Social Reckoning follows former Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen (Mikey Madison) and Wall Street Journal reporter Jeff Horwitz (Jeremy Allen White) as they expose Facebook's inner workings.
Their work led to The Facebook Files, a 2021 investigative series revealing Facebook's harmful effects on teens and its role in spreading misinformation.
Political stance
'It is not a red-blue thing'
Sorkin stressed that his decision to not name Trump was not a political statement.
"I want to be clear: I was never asked to do that, to not mention Trump by name," he said.
"The movie is about Facebook's role and the rise of divisiveness, extremism, and hyper-partisanship in the country."
"It is not a red-blue thing, even though, obviously, it will be felt that way."
The film will be released on October 9.