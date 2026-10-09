Sorkin releases 'The Social Reckoning' about Meta's growth over safety
Aaron Sorkin just dropped The Social Reckoning, a film out today that digs into how Facebook's parent company, Meta, put growth ahead of user safety.
Inspired by real whistleblower Frances Haugen and journalist Jeff Horwitz's reporting, the movie unpacks what happens when tech giants ignore the risks in favor of getting bigger.
'Broken Code' adaptation casts Madison, White
Based on Horwitz's book Broken Code, the film follows Haugen's journey from a passionate Facebook employee to an audacious whistleblower.
Mickey Madison and Jeremy Allen White star as Haugen and Horwitz.
Jesse Eisenberg passed on playing Zuckerberg again, so Jeremy Strong steps in, earning praise from Sorkin for capturing both Zuckerberg's public face and the ethical messiness behind big tech.
The movie aims to get viewers thinking about how these platforms shape our world.