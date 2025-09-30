'SOTY' actor arrested for smuggling cocaine worth ₹35cr
A supporting actor from Student of the Year was arrested on Sunday at Chennai Airport after customs officials found 3.5kg of cocaine—worth around ₹35 crore—hidden in a secret compartment of his trolley bag.
He had just landed from Singapore when a joint team from Customs and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) stopped him.
The actor's story and recent drug bust trends
The actor claimed he got the bag from strangers in Cambodia, but authorities aren't buying it yet—they're checking if he's made similar trips before, especially since Mumbai and Delhi are major drug trafficking hubs.
This bust follows other recent seizures at Chennai Airport, including cocaine hidden in chocolate cans and another case involving a Kenyan traveler, highlighting how vigilant airport officials have become lately.