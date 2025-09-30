Rift between Deepika, Farah Khan? Director finally breaks silence

Filmmaker Farah Khan has finally addressed the rumors of her fallout with actor Deepika Padukone . The speculations intensified when fans noticed that Khan and Padukone have allegedly unfollowed each other on Instagram. Speaking to Pinkvilla, Khan clarified that they weren't following each other even before. "To begin with, we were not following each other earlier too!! We had made a pact during the 'Happy New Year' shoot that we wouldn't communicate on Instagram," she said.

Clarification My 8-hour comment wasn't a dig at Deepika: Khan Khan also clarified her recent "8-hour workday" comment, which was seen as a dig at Padukone. She said it was a joke directed at her cook, Dilip, not an insult to the actor. "My 8-hour comment wasn't a dig, it was to make Dilip say that he will now also work 8 hours when he actually works just for 2 hours!" she explained.

Humor What Khan had said about Padukone's 8-hour shift Recently, Khan had visited actor Rohit Saraf's house with Dilip. When asked when Padukone would appear on their show, Khan jokingly said that she now shoots only for eight hours and doesn't have time for their vlog. "Deepika Padukone ab sirf 8 ghanta shoot karti hai, usko show pe aane ka time nahi hai (She now shoots only for 8 hours, she doesn't have time to come to our show)."

Personal touch Khan was among the 1st to visit Padukone's daughter Khan also shared that she was one of the first people to visit Padukone after the birth of her daughter, Dua. "No one even knows I was one of the first few people who went to see Deepika when Dua was born, not everything is done for Instagram and paps," she said. "This trend of making anything into a fake controversy has to stop. It can cause problems between people; thankfully, I call them before it gets worse," she said.