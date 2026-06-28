South Indian cinema legend Ambika joins 'Jai Lalitha' as matriarch
Entertainment
South Indian cinema legend Ambika is back on TV, joining the hit Kannada serial Jai Lalitha as Malavalli Maheshwari, a bold matriarch who's set to stir up the family drama.
The show, which stars Manasvi and Shivank, has already crossed 200 episodes and is known for its emotional storytelling.
Ambika's character challenges Parameshwari's control
Ambika's character is Jai's grandmother and Parameshwari's mother, bringing a fresh twist by challenging Parameshwari's control in the family.
Her arrival promises more intense showdowns and deeper conflicts. Fans can expect the story to get even more interesting with her in the mix.