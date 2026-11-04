South Indian makeup artist Pandian dies in Chennai aged 71
Entertainment
Pandian, a legendary name behind the scenes in South Indian cinema, died at 71 in Chennai.
With more than 50 years of experience, he worked with several iconic actors and worked on his final film, Hridayapoorvam, with director Sathyan Anthikad and actor Mohanlal.
Pandian Kerala State Film Award winner
Starting as a teenage assistant, Pandian quickly rose to become an independent makeup artist by 1978.
He worked with icons like NT Rama Rao and Rajinikanth, earned a Kerala State Film Award in 2001, and built lasting partnerships throughout his career.
He is survived by his wife, Lakshmi, and children, Anitha and Thannu; funeral details are yet to be shared.