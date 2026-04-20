South Indian producers form SIFPA to oppose 8-week OTT window
Entertainment
Film producers from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala have just launched the South Indian Film Producers Association (SIFPA).
Their big move? They want to resist pressure to sign an eight-week OTT-window commitment, hoping to protect producer flexibility before films drop online.
Telugu and Kerala associations back SIFPA
With support from major groups like the Telugu and Kerala producer associations, SIFPA is pushing back against other industry stakeholders setting terms without mutual agreement.
They are urging members to stick with tried-and-true release practices and focus on keeping producers financially secure and independent in a fast-changing industry.